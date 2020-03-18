2nd positive COVID-19 case reported in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 was reported in St. Louis City.
According to Mayor Lyda Krewson, they believe there was community exposure to this case.
She said the individual continued to work in the city while exhibiting symptoms.
The mayor said the St. Louis Department of Health is now ensuring the person is following self-quarantine protocols and will also start contact tracing protocols to identify individuals, if any, who they may have had significant exposure to.
