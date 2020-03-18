Man wanted for stealing from truck stop in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN CO, Ky. (KFVS) -The McCracken County Sheriff’s office is requesting assistance from the pubic in identifying a theft suspect.
On March 17, a male entered the Southern Pride Truck Stop at 10:15 a.m.
He removed a glass case near the cash-register, containing numerous fixed and folding blade knives.
He then left the scene in vehicle pictured, which was driven by a female.
Anyone with any information regarding this case should contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
