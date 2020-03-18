Man wanted for stealing from truck stop in McCracken Co.

On 03-17-2020 at approximately 10:15 PM, the male in the attached photo entered the Southern Pride Truck Stop, located at 7050 Benton Road in McCracken County (Exit 16). (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jessica Ladd | March 18, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 12:29 PM

MCCRACKEN CO, Ky. (KFVS) -The McCracken County Sheriff’s office is requesting assistance from the pubic in identifying a theft suspect.

On March 17, a male entered the Southern Pride Truck Stop at 10:15 a.m.

He removed a glass case near the cash-register, containing numerous fixed and folding blade knives.

The male then entered this vehicle, which was driven by a female and fled the area. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Anyone with any information regarding this case should contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.

