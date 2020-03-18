Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas governor closes K-12 schools; workers to stay home
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly has closed Kansas' public and private K-12 schools for the rest of the spring semester, moving teaching online throughout the state to try to lessen the spread of the new coronavirus. Her move Tuesday moves teaching online throughout the state to try to lessen the spread of the new coronavirus. Kelly also said that starting Monday, most of the 18,000 state workers under her supervision will be directed to stay at home for two weeks so agencies can plan for having some work from home and place others on paid administrative leave. Some Republican legislators objected to the school closings.
KANSAS LEGISLATURE
Kansas lawmakers OK coronavirus responses, work on spending
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators have wrapped up work on three measures responding to the coronavirus pandemic. They also tried Tuesday to resolve differences over the next state budget and a plan for funding transportation projects. Lawmakers approved a bill to would give jobless workers an additional 10 weeks of unemployment benefits and another measure aimed at making it easier for the state to waive its requirements for how many hours of in-person instruction public schools must provide. They also passed a bill to allow courts to extend trial deadlines and grant people more time to file lawsuits if the pandemic forces them to shut down temporarily.
FOSTER REPORT CARDS
Kansas Senator pushes House to pass foster report cards bill
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas legislator is urging the House to approve a bill that would require the state to develop annual academic report cards on all children in foster care. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that less than 40% of the state's 7,000 foster children who were seniors last year completed high school. Sen. Molly Baumgardner told House legislators Monday that too many of the state's foster children ended up in correctional facilities when they should be going to college. The Senate has already approved the measure, which mandates for the collection of academic records on each child in foster care.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI LAB TEST
Missouri lab says it has developed test for coronavirus
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A clinical lab in Missouri says it has developed a test for the novel coronavirus that is more than 99% accurate. KCUR reports that Viracor Eurofins in Lee's Summit claims it is capable of performing more than 1,000 tests per day and returning results the same day. Officials say the test would allow for expanding testing to patients who don't currently meet the eligibility criteria for public laboratory testing established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has given the go-ahead for testing to begin.
SUBURBAN PRAIRIE FIRE
Johnson County restoring natural prairies in a 10-year plan
SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Johnson County is restoring its natural prairies as part of a 10-year natural resources plan. The county's goal is to preserve and restore the nation's last tallgrass prairie ecosystem. The Kansas News Service reports that Johnson County Parks and Recreation District wants to restore and manage 8,700 acres with efforts across the state, nonprofits and government agencies. Supporters from local groups believe that because prairies are a part of Kansas' cultural heritage, exposing people to something they'd otherwise have to travel to see can help them understand how important natural prairies can be.
KANSAS LEGISLATURE
Kansas lawmakers rush to finish budget, transportation plan
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are rushing to draft a plan for funding state government after June and launch a new state transportation program. They also are trying to wrap up a few other loose ends so they can take a long spring break in response to the coronavirus pandemic.Top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature were looking to pass a basic, annual state budget and a program for improving the state's highway system by mid-week. Their goal is to start their annual spring break early and then reconvene April 27 to finish the year's business. They previously planned to work through April 3.
TOPEKA HOMELESS HOUSING VOUCHERS
Anonymous gift to move Topeka's tent city homeless indoors
TOPEKA, Kan (AP) — An anonymous $100,000 donation might allow all the residents of a tent city for Topeka homeless residents to move to indoor housing if they want it. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the donation was made last week to the non-profit Valeo Behavioral Health Care. Valeo is among several city, state and private organizations that make up Topeka's Homeless Task Force. A representative from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services said the donation is enough to fund 28 vouchers for six months. The voucher program comes as tent city residents must vacate the land by March 23.
ILLEGAL FILMING
Kansas man sentenced to 4 years for up-the-skirt filming
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Wichita State University student has been sentenced to close to five years in prison for taking lewd photos of children and up-the-skirt videos of women. The Sedgwick County prosecutor on Monday announced 30-year-old Wichita resident James Dayvault was sentenced to four years and eight months behind bars. He was found guilty of one count of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of lewd and lascivious behavior, one count of breach of privacy and one count of attempted breach of privacy. An Associated Press call to Dayvault's attorney wasn't immediately returned Monday.