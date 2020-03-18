Ballard Co., Ky. salon talks about impact of shutting down in COVID-19 pandemic

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Beshear of Kentucky has taken another step to help his state limit the spread of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, he announced the closing of all businesses with in-person services by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
This includes business that encourage public congregation such as movie theaters, hair salons and gyms.
Kelly Lane, the owner of Sahaira salon in Ballard County, Kentucky, said the impact of the shut down will have on area business.
“The small business man is going to be the hardest hit. I think there is going to be a lot of us that I’m not really sure what’s going to happen to us but I think there is going to be a lot of people who just won’t be able to open back up,” Lane said.
With 30 confirmed cases across the state, Kentuckians are encouraged to continue to follow the cdc health and safety guidelines.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.