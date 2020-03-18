Ill. officials announce COVID-19 guidelines for cannabis dispensaries

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced its guidance for cannabis dispensaries to continue business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dispensaries will be allowed to sell medical cannabis to medical cannabis patients and OAPP participants outside a limited access area until March 30, provided dispensaries follow the guidelines found here.
Dispensaries will be permitted to sell medical cannabis on the dispensary’s property or on a public walkway or curb adjacent to the dispensary.
Medical cannabis patients can continue to use their designated caregiver to purchase medicine fort them; however, dispensaries may not deliver medical cannabis to a patient or caregiver’s home.
These rules do not apply to adult-use cannabis sales; those must still take place inside the limited access area.
Dispensaries must also take steps to ensure consumers who come inside do not come within six feet of one another and that everything is properly sanitized.
“Our top priority is to minimize the risk of and protect as many people from exposure to COVID-19,” said Toi Hutchinson, senior advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. Pritzker. “These steps prioritize that critical objective, while also ensuring medical patients have access to the medicine they need.”
Inspectors will continue to monitor cameras inside dispensaries daily to ensure continued compliance with the Department’s laws, rules and guidance.
