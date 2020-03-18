Ill. National Guard, Dept. of Military Affairs shift operations

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois National Guard and the Illinois Department of Military Affairs are taking precautions to limit the exposure to COVID-19.
Both are implementing temporary closures, different work options for both state and federal employees and curtailments.
The following are the changes have been made by the Illinois Department of Military Affairs:
- Some state employees will work from home, be in an ‘at home with pay’ status or flex schedule.
- Custodial and maintenance will work at night to limit exposure and to and to maintain facilities.
The following are changes have been made by the Illinois National Guard:
- Some federal employees will telework from home and within headquarters building.
- Flex schedules have been implemented for other workers to limit exposure at close-in facilities.
- Most employees will be reporting for work to prepare forces for any potential domestic response requests.
- Community relations events have been suspended until the end of March, but could last longer.
- Cadets of Class 54 at the Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy in Rantoul will be released to their parents. The class will be pausing and plans are underway to schedule a resume date.
- Approximately 30 soldiers attending two military courses at the the Regional Training Institute will continue their studies and be sent home after graduation.
- New courses at the Regional Training Institute are on hold until further notice.
In addition to the National Guard changes, the Illinois State Military Museum in Springfield will remain closed until the end of March. The museum hosts thousands of visitors each month.
