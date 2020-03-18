IDPH releases steps to take if you believe you have COVID-19

(KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Health (IDPH) has released a list of steps those who have COVID-19, or think have COVID-19 should take.
According to IDPH, if you are not feeling well and have respiratory symptoms you should stay home for at least seven days, or 72 hours after your fever has resolved and your symptoms have improved, whichever is longer.
Consult your health care provider if you have fever, cough, trouble breathing, or other flu-like symptoms that are not better or are worsening after 24-48 hours. If you have mild symptoms and are pregnant or immuno-suppressed or are an older adult with chronic health conditions consult your health care provider.
Do not call the health department. Your health care provider will handle any testing needs.
If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead to your health care provider before going in for care. Providers need time to take the right steps to protect themselves and other patients.
If you think you need emergency medical help call 911. When calling, notify the dispatcher so they can take steps to protect themselves.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.