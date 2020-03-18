ICC formalizes ultiliy disconnection and late fee order

“The citizens of Illinois are being asked to take unprecedented steps to curb the spread of this dangerous virus. By staying at home and limiting contact with others, many businesses are now faced with closure or reducing operations leaving many people with little or no pay in the coming weeks,” said Commissioner Sadzi Martha Oliva. “This emergency order ensures that no one loses power, natural gas or running water because they can’t afford to pay their bills during these hard times. If we all work together, we can make it through this crisis.”