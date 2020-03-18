Heartland sheriff’s department will deliver meals during the COVID-19 outbreak

GREENVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland sheriff is not letting kids or the elderly go hungry during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Wayne County sheriff along with volunteers will personally deliver breakfast and lunch to homes starting Thursday, March 19.
“Our schools our closing. Our kids need to be feed. Families are not prepared at this time,” said Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch. “We have people that are scared to death, and you have elderly people who don’t want to get out of the house and are scared to get out. So whatever we can do to help them out, that’s what we’re going to do.”
“So many of the children depend on the breakfast and lunch at school, and now they’re gonna be out. We’re gonna start early in the morning, and we’ll do it until we get it all ready," said Frieda Williamson, a volunteer helping Sheriff Finch.
Williamson, along with one more volunteer, the jail cook and Sheriff Finch will prepare the hot breakfasts and sack lunches.
“I like to help people, and I’m glad to do this," said Williamson.
So far, according to the sheriff, at least 36 people reached out to get meals. He said he’s overwhelmed by the community’s support.
“I’ve had others call my cell phone and say hey sheriff if you need any help at all let me know. I’m here. We’ll donate money. We’ll donate food. We''ll donate our time. Whatever you need, we’re here to help you,” said Sheriff Finch.
If you want to sign-up for the meal delivery, call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at 573-224-3219. Meals will be delivered Monday through Friday.
“I’m here for my county and my residents. I’m hoping and praying that like everyone else that this will go away, the sooner the better," said Sheriff Finch.
The sheriff also brought nurses in to give check-ups to the department’s staff. He said it’s important everyone stays healthy to be able to serve the county during this time.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.