Gov. Pritzker to discuss COVID-19 in Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make a stop in Murphysboro on Wednesday, March 18.
Gov. Pritzker is expected to give his daily briefing on the state’s response to COVID-19.
The address is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse.
Heartland News will have a crew at the briefing.
Also on Wednesday, Pritzker will be at the St. Clair County Health Department in Belleville to discuss the statewide response to the coronavirus.
Currently, there are two confirmed cases of the virus in St. Clair and Clinton Counties. Both neighboring counties are just northwest of the Heartland.
As of Tuesday, March 17, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 160 cases in 15 counties in Illinois. One death linked to the virus has been reported. Confirmed cases have occurred in ages nine to 91. Cases by county can be found by clicking here.
