Mo. Gov. Parson suspends April election

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order on March 18 ordering all Missouri municipal elections previously scheduled for April 7, to be postponed until June 2.
"Given the growing concern surrounding COVID-19 and the large number of people elections attract, postponing Missouri’s municipal elections is a necessary step to help combat the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of Missouri voters,” Governor Parson said. “Postponing an election is not easy, but we are all in this together. We are thankful to Secretary Ashcroft and our 116 election authorities for their leadership, cooperation, and commitment to doing what is best for their communities during this time.”
This order impacts the state’s 116 election authorities.
The Executive Order declares that ballots already printed for the April 7 election may be used at the postponed date of June 2.
Voters who have reached the age of 18 by April 7 will be allowed to cast a ballot.
The executive order also states:
- The closing date to register to vote in this election remains March 11.
- The deadline for filing as a write-in candidate for office remains March 27 at 5 p.m.
- The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot (Section 115.279, RSMo) shall be May 20.
- A public test of voting equipment shall be completed no later than June 1.
- In-person absentee ballots may be cast until 5 p.m. on June 1.
- The deadline by which absentee ballots must be received by the election authority (Section 115.293.1, RSMo) shall be 7 p.m. on June 2.
- Military and overseas voters must request a ballot from an election authority by 5 p.m. on May 29, and the deadline for local election authorities to make ballots available to such voters is April 18. Military and overseas ballots must be received by the election authority by June 5.
- Local election authorities are also directed to post information on their website, use social media if available, issue press release, conduct public appearances, and directly contact stakeholders such as candidates.
