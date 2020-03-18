Gov. Parson to meet with Heartland city leaders on COVID-19

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to make several stops statewide to discuss the novel coronavirus.
On Wednesday, March 18, Gov. Parson will travel to Poplar Bluff, Hayti and Cape Girardeau.
Gov. Parson will be discussing COVID-19 with mayors, emergency management, health officials and law enforcement leaders.
Heartland News will meet up with the Governor in Cape Girardeau.
On Thursday, Parson will meet with Joplin city leaders.
He met with leaders in Kirksville, Hannibal and Columbia on Tuesday.
