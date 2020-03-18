First Alert: Rainy, stormy morning

(KFVS) - Expect a rainy and dreary morning commute.
Rain and thunderstorms will move into the Heartland during the morning hours.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are also likely this afternoon.
Lisa Michaels says the storms do not look to be severe, but there is a small chance of a stronger storm later in the day for western Kentucky and Tennessee.
We will be monitoring the possibility of strong to severe storms Thursday.
During the morning, there are smaller chances of severe weather, but storms may have strong, damaging winds.
There is a higher risk for strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening. The main threat with the storms is damaging winds, but hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Flooding could also be a concern due to already saturated grounds.
The weekend is looking chilly with morning lows near freezing on Saturday and high temperatures in the 40s.
