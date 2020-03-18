FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to severe weather, tornadoes

(KFVS) - We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for tomorrow due to the threat for severe weather, including isolated tornadoes, on Thursday night.
A strong storm system will develop tomorrow across the Plains states. This system will send scattered storms across the Heartland in a few rounds.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says the severe weather threat appears to be the greatest tomorrow night when the greatest combination of heat and wind energy come together. The main threat appears to be damaging winds tomorrow night, but isolated tornadoes will be possible.
The strongest storms will likely move across the Heartland after sunset tomorrow night.
Please make sure you have a way to receive weather warnings. If you have not, now would be a great time to download the KFVS weather app.
Rain and thunderstorms will move into the Heartland during the morning hours.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are also likely this afternoon.
The storms do not look to be severe, but there is a small chance of a stronger storm later in the day for western Kentucky and Tennessee.
