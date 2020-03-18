3/18/19 - Coronavirus

And finally, we’ve all been seeing the social media posts about coronavirus. Some will turn out true, some will not. KFVS12 is not in the rumor business so we are not going to pass those along.

We will check and verify any information to the best of our ability before we publish it on-air or online. And our top priority is answering the questions you have. Thank you for continuing to rely on us to do our jobs and bring you reliable, accurate, and relevant information. Working together without panicking, taking this situation seriously and everyone doing their part makes this a better heartland.