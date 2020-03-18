Cape Girardeau firefighters take proactive measures to avoid spread of coronavirus

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department is taking precautions as the coronavirus continues to spread.
Battalion Chief Dustin Koerber says emergency services must continue despite the coronavirus bringing a lot of day-to-day life to a halt.
“We are still open,” Koerber said. “You know we are still taking phone calls. We are still running emergency calls. It’s just that our responses to those emergency calls are a little bit different then what they would typically see.”
The fire department says right now they are asking anyone who might be experiencing symptoms related to the coronavirus to call their health care provider or the emergency room first, so everyone involved can take the necessary steps to get you the need you help while also keeping the public safe.
If you need emergency services, Koerber said patients should expect 911 dispatchers to ask you several questions about the symptoms you might be experiencing.
“If you’re calling 911 for an EMS response, make sure that you let us know all of your symptoms,” Koerber said. “If you’re having a fever, if you have flu-like symptoms, if you have been in contact with anyone who has been ill to make sure you’re passing that along to us so we can take appropriate actions to protect our people.”
The fire department is also taking proactive measures and halting some activities like attending outside events including public education.
They’ve also closed all stations to the public.
That means the fire department will not host any station tours and they are asking people to avoid dropping off any baked goods or things of that nature.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.