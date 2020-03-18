Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Dept. takes precautions to avoid COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s office is taking necessary precautions to safeguard their office and jail from the coronavirus outbreak.
The department has made the following changes:
- All lobby video visitation is cancelled until further notice
- Attorney and probation/parole visits are being done in the old visitation area over phones
- All clergy visits and worship services are cancelled until further notice
- Medical staff are following all guidelines and recommendations
- Continuous health checks are being implemented
- 911 Dispatch Center has implemented additional questions in the call-taking process.
The department is asking the public to limit visits to the facilities unless they have an emergency.
If elderly citizens in the community needs assistance getting their medications, the sheriff’s department will assist with the delivery of those medications.
For any services for inmates, make sure to check their website or you can call them at 573-243-3551.
