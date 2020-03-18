Benton, Ky. man accused of attempted break-in, leading officers on chase

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of an attempted break-in and leading officers on a chase.
Montey A. Mohler, 56, of Benton, was charged with two counts of fleeing or evading police first degree (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police second degree (on foot), menacing, criminal mischief first degree, criminal mischief second degree, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. third offense (aggravating circumstances, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense (meth), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-buy/possess and other traffic offenses.
According to Kentucky State Police, at around 3:35 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a man trying to break into a home on Holland Road in the West Plains community.
The man, identified as Mohler, was reportedly also damaging the homeowner’s vehicle with a baseball bat.
Before the trooper arrived at the home, Mohler left the property.
While the trooper was talking to the homeowners, Mohler returned to the home, but left again when he saw the trooper.
According to KSP, the trooper tried to pull him over on State Route 301, and another trooper saw him and also tried to pull him over.
They say Mohler continued to flee from troopers on State Route 301, then west on State Route 58 E. He then turned onto Millers Chapel Road where he failed to negotiate a curve and left the road, hitting a mailbox and an earth embankment.
Troopers say Mohler then gout out of the vehicle and ran. As he was running, they say he was seen throwing objects in the woods before being taken into custody.
He was taken to the Graves County Jail.
