Benton, Ky. man accused of attempted break-in, leading officers on chase

Montey A. Mohler, 56, of Benton, was charged with two counts of fleeing or evading police first degree (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police second degree (on foot), menacing, criminal mischief first degree, criminal mischief second degree, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. third offense (aggravating circumstances, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense (meth), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-buy/possess and other traffic offenses.