What you need to know March 17

(KFVS) - Happy St. Patrick’s day! It is Tuesday, March 17.
Rain and an isolated thunderstorm continues this morning. No severe weather expected.
Lisa Micheals says clouds will stick around much of the Heartland, but our northern counties could see some peeks of sunshine.
High temps in the mid 50s.
More rain and storms are in the forecast over the next few days.
Thursday afternoon and evening has the chance for strong/severe storms.
Very strong winds remain during the Thursday into Friday.
This weekend will be dry but cold for spring with temps back in the 40s.
- Election judges in Illinois are taking extra precautions as voters head to the polls for today’s Primary Election.
- Dollar General stores are dedicating the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers.
- More and more Heartland schools are calling of classes for the next several days in response to the novel coronavirus.
- The Trump administration announced tougher coronavirus guidelines which include avoiding gatherings larger than 10 people and cancel discretionary travel in a bid to slow the outbreak.
- Quarantine at a nursing home in Massachusetts did not stop a family from celebrating their loved ones 100th birthday. They found an ‘outside the box’ solution.
- Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who both tested positive for COVID-19, are in self-quarantine in Australia after their release from the hospital.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.