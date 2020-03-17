Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office to provide meal delivery service for those in need

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office will be providing meal delivery for those in need.
Sheriff Dean Finch said the office will be providing meal delivery Monday through Friday for any families with children and elderly households that are in need. This is starting on Thursday, March 19 and until the crisis is over.
They will be delivering breakfast and lunch starting at 8 a.m. daily. They will also have meals available for you to pick up, if you prefer.
You can RSVP with the sheriff’s office Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 573-224-3219 to request services.
The sheriff and sheriff’s office staff hopes this will help relieve some of the burdens from school closures and safety concerns have caused citizens.
