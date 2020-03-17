Trumann florist creates viral tissue paper bouquet

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - When you think of buying your loved one something special, what first comes to mind? Flowers? Chocolate? How about toilet paper?
Blossom Events and Florist out of Trumann has a special bouquet they’ve put together. They rolled out a special edition tissue-paper bouquet, during a time when many stores have wiped out shelves.
“Everybody needs a good laugh," said David Faulkner, co-owner. “As you can see, we aren’t just your typical florist.”
It all started Friday when the shop posted this picture on-line.
Since then, the photo has been shared more than 126,000 times and received hundreds of comments from those who love the idea.
For those wondering, Faulkner assured us the store did not go out and buy the tissue during the current TP shortage.
Instead, he said they do "lots of couponing” and already had a lot of tissue stored away.
The tissue bouquet costs the same as a dozen roses: $75.
“Same element, same base. Same concept. It has greenery, it has water, it has a vase, it has a ribbon. Lots of mechanics on the inside," Faulkner said. “It took a lot of labor. You just can’t make tissue paper look pretty. You just can’t."
They’ve sold only a couple so far, but they have received calls from all over the nation.
