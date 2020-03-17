St. Louis mayor announces city’s first COVID-19 case; 8th case in Mo.

The City of St. Louis announced its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19. (Source: WALB)
By Amber Ruch | March 16, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 8:51 PM

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of St. Louis announced its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

According to Mayor Lyda Krewson, this is an individual in their 20s who flew into an airport in another state from a country with COVID-19 present. The person then drove to St. Louis City and developed symptoms enroute, immediately self-reported, sought medical attention and have been self-quarantined since.

The mayor said they don’t believe there was any community exposure.

According to Saint Louis University, a student who recently returned from travel abroad was the one to test positive for COVID-19.

Posted by Saint Louis University on Monday, March 16, 2020

Governor Mike Parson announced two more individuals tested positive for COVID-19, including the one in St. Louis City.

  • Greene County - 3 positive
  • St. Louis County - 3 positive
  • St. Louis City - 1 positive
  • Henry County - 1 positive

He said the Missouri state lab has tested 215 people, with 204 negative.

