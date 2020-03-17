St. Louis mayor announces city’s first COVID-19 case; 8th case in Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of St. Louis announced its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19.
According to Mayor Lyda Krewson, this is an individual in their 20s who flew into an airport in another state from a country with COVID-19 present. The person then drove to St. Louis City and developed symptoms enroute, immediately self-reported, sought medical attention and have been self-quarantined since.
The mayor said they don’t believe there was any community exposure.
According to Saint Louis University, a student who recently returned from travel abroad was the one to test positive for COVID-19.
Governor Mike Parson announced two more individuals tested positive for COVID-19, including the one in St. Louis City.
- Greene County - 3 positive
- St. Louis County - 3 positive
- St. Louis City - 1 positive
- Henry County - 1 positive
He said the Missouri state lab has tested 215 people, with 204 negative.
