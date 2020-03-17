Should you cancel your doctor or dentist appointments as precaution in COVID-19 outbreak

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you don’t have to get something done, don’t do it. That’s what the Trump Administration is saying about non-emergency medical appointments.
So, should you cancel your dentist or doctor’s appointments?
“It’s okay to have your dental work done. We are here for you,” said David Kaelin, dentist.
Kaelin said his patients don’t need to worry about the coronavirus impacting his office.
“We are protecting ourselves and our patients from that transmission and have been doing that since the 1980s so it’s really a safe place, environment to come to an have your dental work done,” he said.
Kaelin said the American Dental Association put out a request that all non-emergency appointments should be cancelled due to the coronavirus.
“The reason is not that we will transmit, or people will get corona from a dental office. It’s because they want to take the pressure off of the hospital departments of emergency. So that they don’t get flooded with dental emergencies, when those spots need to be taken up with people who are really sick.” he said.
Kaelin said no one’s appointments will be canceled because they prepare for emergency situations.
“For us it’s no different we are going to see the emergency that day or the next day, so it really doesn’t change our systems whatsoever,” he said.
But not everyone is comfortable keeping a medical appointment right now.
“No, no I wouldn’t. I would be weary and afraid,” said Jose Parker.
Others said they will take precautions in order to keep that appointment and stay safe.
“I would put a mask on and use the foam hand sanitizer. I would probably use that before I went in and put a mask on,” said Richard Joe Parks.
"What I probably would do is to differ to my physician and ask him if I wasn’t having any problems would it be okay to wait for that appointment,” said Rosie Danker.
