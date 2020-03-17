Senator Hawley announces Emergency Family Relief Plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - On March 17, Senator Josh Hawley unveiled the Emergency Family Relief Act of 2020.
This act will benefit families who are struggling due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Under the act, families experiencing school closures or financial hardships will receive a fully refundable monthly benefit, which will last through the coronavirus emergency.
The benefit will match the IRS’s monthly standards for household expenses:
- $1,446 for a family of three
- $1,786 for a family of four
- $2,206 for a family of five
“Struggling families need help, and they don’t have time to sort through confusing rules and mandates about who’s paying for what and how," Hawley said. "They’re not sure what’s going to happen to mom’s or dad’s workplace during this crisis, or if their work can afford to keep everyone on payroll. Let’s not overthink this. These families need relief -- now -- to pay bills that are coming due, make those emergency grocery runs, and get ready for potential medical bills. Let’s get it to them.”
The Emergency Family Relief Act will target those most in need-providing its full, timely benefits to all single parents making less than $50,000 and to all married parents making less than $100,000.
