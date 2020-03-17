Schnucks to dedicate hour of shopping time to senior customers

(KFVS) - Schnucks announced it will dedicate an hour in the morning of each shopping day to its senior customers.
They say 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily will be exclusively for their senior customers, ages 60 and older, and those who are most at risk of COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions.
The company is asking all customers who do not fit into either category to please shop anytime after 7 a.m.
They also announced updated Courtesy Center hours. In an effort to get customers through the checklanes as quickly as possible, 81 of the 112 Courtesy Centers will close on Tuesday evening, March 17 and stay closed indefinitely so they can move the Center teammates to help at checkouts.
Missouri Courtesy Centers that will remain open daily from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Bridgeton 11253 St. Charles Rock Road Bridgeton, MO 63044
- Cape Girardeau 19 South Kingshighway Cape Girardeau, MO 63703
- Ferguson 49 North Florissant Road Ferguson, MO 63135
- Charbonier 2183 Charbonier Road Florissant, MO 63031
- Florissant 8200 North Lindbergh Blvd. Florissant, MO 63031
- Shackelford 1160 Shackelford Road Florissant, MO 63031
- Cross Keys 13987 New Halls Ferry Road Florissant, MO 63033
- Grandview 74 Grandview Plaza Florissant, MO 63033
- Dillon #20 Gravois Dillon Plaza High Ride, MO 63049
- Westfall Plaza 8037 West Florissant Ave. Jennings, MO 63136
- Overland 9074 Overland Plaza Overland, MO 63114
- Ladue 8867 Ladue Road St. Louis, MO 63124
- Arsenal 5055 Arsenal Street St. Louis, MO 63139
- City Plaza 3431 Union Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63115
- Hampton Village 60 Hampton Village Plaza St. Louis, MO 63109
- Lindell 4171 Lindell Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63108
- Loughborough 1020 Loughborough Ave. St. Louis, MO 63111
- Richmond Center 6600 Clayton Road St. Louis, MO 63117
- Sierra Vista 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza St. Louis, MO 63138
- South City 3430 South Grand Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63118
- St. John 9070 St. Charles Rock Road St. John, MO 63114
- University City 6920 Olive Blvd. University City, MO 63130
Illinois Courtesy Centers that will remain open daily from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Alton 2811 Homer Adams Parkway Alton, IL 62002
- Carlyle 800 Carlyle Ave. Belleville, IL 62221
- Cahokia 1615 Camp Jackson Road Cahokia, IL 62206
- Fairview 625 Lincoln Highway Fairview Heights, IL 62208
- Granite City 3100 Madison Ave. Granite City, IL 62040
- Sangamon 1911 Sangamon Ave. East Springfield, IL 62702
- 11th Street 3134 11th Street Rockford, IL 61109
- Rockford Plaza 2642 Charles Street Rockford, IL 61108
