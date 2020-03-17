Restaurants expand options for customers to prevent spread of COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Restaurants across the Heartland and tightening up on foot traffic through their doors due to the Coronavirus threat.
Many are leaning more towards curbside pickups, take-outs, delivery and drive-thru services as opposed to walk-in traffic.
“Everyone’s safety is the upmost importance,” said Mary Jane Bourbon and Smokehouse Co-Owner Carisa Stark. “Not just for our guest safety, but also for our team members during times like this.”
Stark said they still offer dining in for their guests but are also expanding ways to prevent spreading germs all while providing the customer their meals.
“We have to come together as a community and I have a lot of friends in the downtown restaurant business, so it helps for us to be sounding boards with each other, consult with each other and do what’s best for our team and our community at the same time,” Stark said.
Stark also said they are providing free desserts for people that pick up food for their family or neighbors that are in need as well.
“We want to make sure our community is taking care of their neighbors and that everyone is nourished and has food on the table,” Stark said.
