Rain and Iso. Thunder Tuesday Morning

Rain and an isolated thunderstorm continues this morning. No severe weather expected. Clouds stick around with the chance of peaks of sunshine in our northern counties by the afternoon. High temps in the mid 50s.
Rain and storms arrive over the next few days. Thursday afternoon and evening has the chance for strong/severe storms. Very strong winds remain during the Thursday into Friday.
This weekend will be dry but cold for spring with temps back in the 40s.
