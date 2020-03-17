MU Health Care to launch video screening for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - MU Health Care is now offering $10 video visits for patients who wish to be seen virtually or screened for COVID-19.
The virtual screenings allow patients to interact with providers from the comfort of their home, ensuring they do not expose others to their illness.
“Video visits also are a good option for patients who want to avoid waiting rooms where they may be exposed to other illnesses,” said Matthew Robinson, MD, chair for the School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine and medical director at the University Hospital Emergency Medicine Department. “Conditions like cold and flu, sore throat, pink eye and abdominal pain also can be treated by a provider virtually.”
Individuals who are experiencing symptoms, such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing, and have traveled recently to an area where COVID-19 is active should call their primary care provider or download the MU Health Care Video Visits app.
Those who are experiencing shortness of breath or who have been instructed to go to an emergency room or clinic for further testing should call ahead before arriving.
For more information on video visits, go to muhealth.org/videovisits.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.