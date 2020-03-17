More rain and storms on the way to the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Most of us enjoyed a very nice, sunny day but, the clouds are on the increase. Clouds will continue to increase overnight with temperatures falling into the lower to middle 40s shortly after midnight. Temperatures will slowly rise towards sunrise.
Wednesday will start off with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms across the Heartland. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible. There is a very small chance one or two storms could become strong to severe across western Kentucky as a warm front moves into the area. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s in most areas with upper 60s possible ion our southeastern counties.
More storms will impact the area on Thursday. A few of these storms could be severe with damaging winds being the main threat. Highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.
