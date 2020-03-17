Marcus Theatres to close until further notice to prevent spread of COVID-19

By Amber Ruch | March 17, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 6:41 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Marcus Theatres announced it will close all of its locations on Tuesday night, March 17.

The company said the last showtime would be at 8:30 p.m.

If you already bought tickets, you are eligible for a refund.

  • With a cash payment - visit the theatre where you made the purchase when it reopens for a cash refund or contact Guest Services team at ask@marcustheatres.com for an eGift Card
  • With a credit card, gift card, Apple Pay, Google pay or other non-cash payment - you will receive a refund back to your original means of payment. Due to a large volume, it may take up to 21 days to process
  • With Magical Movie Rewards dollars - your reward will be returned to your account within 7 business days
  • With Fandango or another online service - they will refund you directly

They said they will also pause the expiration of rewards and points in the loyalty program.

