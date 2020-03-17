Man dies in Cape Girardeau crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a crash on Sunday morning.
According to Cape Girardeau police, officers responded to the 2800 block of Lynwood Hills around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, March 15 for a report of a tree on fire.
When they arrived, officers found a dark blue passenger car that hit a tree in a residential yard.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.
Police say they discovered the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle. They say he died on-scene near the time of impact.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department’s Traffic Unit is actively investigating the crash.
The Cape Girardeau County Coroner’s Office is working to make a positive identification and notify family members.
