Scattered showers maybe thunder overnight, warmer tomorrow afternoon.

Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are dealing with a lot of drizzle across the area this evening but more rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder will move into the Heartland later tonight. These showers will move across the Heartland during the predawn hours exiting the area shortly after sunrise. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 40s.
Tuesday will start off with a few showers early in our eastern counties but drier air will move in. We will likely remain mostly cloudy for most of the day. By the late afternoon hours a few areas may see a few peeks of sunshine. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle to upper 50s.
More wet weather will move our way for Wednesday into Thursday. We will likely see a few thunderstorms as well. A few storms could be strong, especially on Thursday. Temperatures will be warm, in the upper 60s and lower 70s.