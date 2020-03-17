Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas bans gatherings of 50; Kansas City area goes further
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has banned public gatherings of 50 or more people for the next two months. But officials in the Kansas City area on Monday imposed a stricter rule and ordered some businesses to close over the next two weeks in hopes of limiting the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly blocked utilities in her state from cutting off services until mid-April and warned that the coronavirus pandemic may force additional restrictions. But officials in the Kansas City area ordered the closing of restaurants, bars, taverns, clubs and movie theaters Tuesday with the exception of drive-through, pickup and delivery services.
KANSAS LEGISLATURE
Kansas lawmakers rush to finish budget, transportation plan
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are rushing to draft a plan for funding state government after June and launch a new state transportation program. They also are trying to wrap up a few other loose ends so they can take a long spring break in response to the coronavirus pandemic.Top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature were looking to pass a basic, annual state budget and a program for improving the state's highway system by mid-week. Their goal is to start their annual spring break early and then reconvene April 27 to finish the year's business. They previously planned to work through April 3.
SUBURBAN PRAIRIE FIRE
Johnson County restoring natural prairies in a 10-year plan
SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Johnson County is restoring its natural prairies as part of a 10-year natural resources plan. The county's goal is to preserve and restore the nation's last tallgrass prairie ecosystem. The Kansas News Service reports that Johnson County Parks and Recreation District wants to restore and manage 8,700 acres with efforts across the state, nonprofits and government agencies. Supporters from local groups believe that because prairies are a part of Kansas' cultural heritage, exposing people to something they'd otherwise have to travel to see can help them understand how important natural prairies can be.
TOPEKA HOMELESS HOUSING VOUCHERS
Anonymous gift to move Topeka's tent city homeless indoors
TOPEKA, Kan (AP) — An anonymous $100,000 donation might allow all the residents of a tent city for Topeka homeless residents to move to indoor housing if they want it. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the donation was made last week to the non-profit Valeo Behavioral Health Care. Valeo is among several city, state and private organizations that make up Topeka's Homeless Task Force. A representative from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services said the donation is enough to fund 28 vouchers for six months. The voucher program comes as tent city residents must vacate the land by March 23.
ILLEGAL FILMING
Kansas man sentenced to 4 years for up-the-skirt filming
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Wichita State University student has been sentenced to close to five years in prison for taking lewd photos of children and up-the-skirt videos of women. The Sedgwick County prosecutor on Monday announced 30-year-old Wichita resident James Dayvault was sentenced to four years and eight months behind bars. He was found guilty of one count of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of lewd and lascivious behavior, one count of breach of privacy and one count of attempted breach of privacy. An Associated Press call to Dayvault's attorney wasn't immediately returned Monday.
TRAIN-PEDESTRIAN FATAL
Pedestrian dies after being struck by train
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a train while trying to cross train tracks in Kansas City, Kansas. Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say the crash happened shortly after midnight Sunday in southwestern Kansas City. The pedestrian was struck by a westbound train while attempting to cross the tracks. The pedestrian died at the scene. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.
PUBLIC DEFENDER TURNOVER
Kansas public defender turnover slows, but still high
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has slowed the public defender turnover rate following a pay raise, although it still remains stubbornly high. The Kansas News Service reports that the state lost 13% of its public defenders last year, an improvement from one year earlier when nearly a fourth of them quit. The head of the State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services credits the small pay raise from the Legislature for the slowdown. But Heather Cessna says the agency will need more money to fill jobs that have stayed open for years.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas officials urge school closings, traveler quarantines
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas' top education official has urged public schools to remain closed this week to check the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. The state health department also called Sunday for people who are traveling outside the U.S. or to several other states to quarantine themselves for two weeks upon their return. Kelly had a news conference to reinforce Education Commissioner Randy Watson's recommendation that schools close if they were not to be on spring break. The state health agency recommended home quarantines for anyone who was traveling Sunday or later outside the U.S. or to California, New York or Washington state.