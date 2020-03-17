Illinois elections to continue on Primary Tuesday with health safety efforts in mind

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Despite concerns about the virus, voters in Illinois will be able to exercise their rights in the Illinois Primaries on Tuesday.
“Look, we have to have our elections continue in my opinion," Governor JB Pritzker said.
As of Monday, more than a thousand early voters in Jackson County have already casted their vote.
To mitigate fears, Jackson County Clerk and Recorder Frank Byrd and the election office are making efforts to protect voters at the polls.
“My highest priority is to make sure the jackson county voters - that the elections are secure and that they are safe,” he said.
The election office is working with the Jackson County Health Department.
“Right now there are no known cases of the coronavirus in Jackson County. So I think we are relatively able to get out,” he said. “People can vote with some sense of security knowing that.”
Some of the protections as the precinct include regularly disinfecting surfaces and pens and supplying voters with cleaning products.
“I’ve made available disinfecting wipes at all the polling places, and that way people can feel a little more secure.”
The Carbondale Civic Center is closed to the public due to the coronavirus, but it will be open for the primary election on tuesday, but will offer none of the regular in-person services.
The Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes also said her office will have hand sanitizer at all polling places and disinfecting wipes for the judges.
Carbondale precinct 25 at Lentz Hall will be closed. Those voters will be moved to Carbondale Precinct 21 at Cedar Hall/Grand Apartments.
