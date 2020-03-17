Graves Co. deputies investigating grain bin death

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating a grain bin death on Tuesday, March 17.
According to the sheriff’s office, first responders were dispatched around 11 a.m. on Tuesday to a farming operation on Kentucky Hwy. 1710 near the U.S. Hwy. 58 East intersection for a report of a man trapped in a grain bin.
The preliminary investigation revealed that an employee of the farming operation went inside of an 80,000 bushel capacity grain bin that was partially full of corn to try to dislodge a portion of grain that was stuck.
Deputies say a witness and co-worker reported that as the portion of grain dislodged, a large amount of grain collapsed on the victim.
Emergency crews, including several area farmers with semi trucks, tractors and offloading equipment arrived to help with the rescue. Several pieces of farm machinery needed in the rescue attempt was escorted through Mayfield by the Mayfield Police Department.
Crews were able to free the victim around 2:43 p.m.
Graves County Coroner Brad Jones determined 44-year-old Adolfo Garcia, of Mayfield, was dead. An autopsy was scheduled for later on Tuesday afternoon.
Crews from the Graves County Rescue Squad, Mayfield Fire Department, Sedalia Fire Department, Graves County Emergency Management, Graves County Sheriff’s Office and the Mayfield-Graves County Ambulance Service responded.
