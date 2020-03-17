Graves Co. deputies are investigating an overnight church burglary

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating an overnight church burglary.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, March 14, a deputy was called to a church in the southern part of the county for a report that someone forced open exterior doors to the church and entered the building during the overnight hours of March 13-14.
Security cameras at the church were able to to capture video of the burglary and the suspect.
Anyone who may recognize the person in the photos, you are asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501.
