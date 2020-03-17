First Alert: Rainy morning, cloudy afternoon

(KFVS) - Rain and an isolated thunderstorm continues this morning. No severe weather expected.
Lisa Micheals says clouds will stick around much of the Heartland, but our northern counties could see some peeks of sunshine.
High temps in the mid 50s.
More rain and storms are in the forecast over the next few days.
Thursday afternoon and evening has the chance for strong/severe storms.
Very strong winds remain during the Thursday into Friday.
This weekend will be dry but cold for spring with temps back in the 40s.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.