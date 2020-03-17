Dollar General plans to dedicate first hour of shopping day to seniors

(KFVS) - The Dollar General Corporation announced it will dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers.
Starting on Tuesday, March 17, Dollar General is encouraging the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for senior customers. Other customers are encouraged to play their shopping trips around this window of time.
"In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors. We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”
All stores plan to close one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves, as well as for their health and wellbeing. Stores will continue to maintain current opening hours.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.