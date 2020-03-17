Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau suspends public mass until further notice

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau announced it will suspend all public celebrations of mass until further notice.
This goes into effect at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.
Bishop Edward Rice will celebrate mass live from Springfield on March 22 at 9 a.m. on the Diocese’s Facebook page.
Other changes include:
- All Masses offered by priests are to be private, according to the Liturgical Norms and not open to the public. Pastors are reminded of their canonical obligation to offer one Mass per week for the people.
- All the faithful should participate in “local” Live-streamed Masses, or on EWTN, or their local Catholic radio station on Sundays and Holy Week.
- Praying the Sunday Scriptures as a family, along with a Spiritual Communion, the Rosary, Chaplet of Divine Mercy and other devotions are encouraged.
- Funeral Masses are to be offered for the deceased with only immediate family present. Christian Burial could be recommended with a Memorial Mass at a later date. No funeral meals are to be held.
- Weddings may be celebrated with only the couple, parents, witnesses, and priest/deacon.
- Baptisms outside of Mass may be celebrated with only the parents, godparents, and immediate family present.
- Quinceaneras are to be postponed.
- Confessions/Anointing of the Sick/sick calls to the home should be arranged privately.
- All Stations of the Cross, Liturgy of the Hours are to be cancelled or Live-streamed.
- All events, meetings, bible study, etc., are to be cancelled until further notice.
- Confirmations, First Reconciliation, First Communions are to be postponed until after this crisis has ended.
- Unless otherwise determined at a later date, this also applies to Holy Week and Easter Sunday.
- The Chrism Mass will be celebrated but with priests ONLY. These may be Live-streamed. Will notify parishes at a later time.
- As our churches are typically open in the morning, I encourage visits to the Blessed Sacrament, especially for St. Joseph Day, March 19, and the Annunciation, March 25.
- The Triduum could be celebrated for the Elect/Candidates only.
- The Elect/Candidates can also be received later in the Easter Season.
