Deadly crash under investigation in Alexander Co., Ill.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating a deadly crash, which shut down a part of Route 3 in Alexander County.
The crash happened near East Side Drive at approximately 12:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.
According to an ISP preliminary investigation, Anthony T. Duncan, 34 of Cairo, lost control of the SUV he was driving. The vehicle went off of the road, hit a ditch and embankment, rolled and hit a tree.
Duncan died at the scene.
A portion of Rte. 3 at the crash site was closed for approximately two hours.
