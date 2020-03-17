Coronavirus starting to take a toll on brides

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A special day for many brides is starting to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“When a bride has her date set and planned that’s all they think about leading up to that day.”
Kelsey Murphy is newly engaged with her fiancee popping the question just last Thursday, but already the coronavirus is making wedding planning difficult.
"It has kind of altered potential wedding venues on what we're going to view in the next few days, people are kind of uncertain about what it's going to look like a year from now," Murphy said.
But she said right now her wedding is the least of worries.
“My sister is getting married Friday and we’ve restricted it just to family only because of the coronavirus,” she said.
Jennifer Klein with the Garden Grove Event Center in Carbondale said she hasn’t had any cancellations yet but there are a lot of panicking brides.
"I've been getting calls from brides about April, May, and June," Klein said.
Klein said if the government continues to restrict the number of people at gatherings her staff could be impacted.
"If their numbers dwindle down instead of 180 people, they only have 60 people I don't need as many staff members for that event," she said,
She said there is a plan in place for brides who don't want to schedule their big day.
"In the event that they are not able to have their event with us we can still certainly provide off site catering for them," Klein said,
But for Murphy she's just hoping family shows up this Friday.
"I would be anxious to see who shows up and who doesn't," she said.
Kein said right now they are continuing to base their changes on the government.
“We’re taking it step by step so if the governor tells me that we have to cancel events for over 50 guests through the end of April then we will start to have those hard talks” she said.
But most importantly they are following all the sanitary precautions in place to help keep everyone safe.
