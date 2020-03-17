City of Jackson takes precautions to ensure community safety

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson is taking additional steps to keep the community safe.
City Hall will remain open and continue to provide services like permits, business license applications and utility payments.
On Monday morning, Jackson building maintenance crews conducted a deep clean of City Hall. Maintenance crews will further increase the frequency of their cleaning throughout the coming weeks.
The Collector’s office will remain open, but customers are encouraged to use the drive-through lanes at City Hall, the online bill pay option, or call them to better manage the number of customers in the building throughout the day.
The City intends to leverage technology, as well as its telephone system, in order to allow residents and businesses to continue to conduct business with the City.
The Mayor and Board of Aldermen will still meet for a regular meeting and study session on Monday, March 16, at 6 p.m. in the Board Room.
As a reminder, City Hall is located at 101 Court St. and can be reached by phone at 573-243-3568. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Parks & Recreation and the Jackson Civic Center will remain open and staff will continue to conduct normal business.
However, they are reevaluating the situation on a daily basis. Any future cancellations or closings will be announced on the website and City and Parks & Recreation social media sites. Parks and playgrounds remain open for unorganized recreation.
Effective immediately, all rentals for events of more than 50 guests are canceled until further notice.
Anyone with a rental will be able to reschedule or receive a full refund.
The Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court Municipal Division, City of Jackson, has canceled municipal court originally scheduled for this Wednesday, March 18, at noon. It has now been rescheduled to Wednesday, April 15, at noon.
However, the Court Clerk will continue to take payments, process compliance letters to the Missouri Department of Revenue for suspended licenses, issue warrants, process records requests, collect bond, disburse outside agency bond, hold in-custody hearings and arraignments, enter citations, and issue summons.
Please call 573-204-0618 with any questions about municipal court and to confirm that the rescheduled court date is still on for April 15.
Effective immediately, the City of Jackson has suspended utility cutoffs.
Public safety, municipal utilities and infrastructure services remain active 24/7 and operate with continuous service. There are no changes to emergency services or trash/recycling collection.
Many area events are or may be canceled over the next several weeks. Before attending an event, be sure to check with the event organizer to see if it is still taking place.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.