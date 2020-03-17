City of Cape Girardeau makes service, facility changes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau City Council makes changes to city services and facilities.
The following impacts are as of March 17 through at least April 3.
- City Hall - All public offices, including Customer Service/utility billing and Development Services are closed to the public.
- The Customer Service Office at City Hall is now accepting utility bill payments by phone, in addition to the online and auto-payment options. New and transfer services can also be initiated online. A secure dropbox is also located near City Hall's Customer Service entrance for cash/check payments. Disconnects for non-payment have been postponed so all households will have water for hygiene purposes.
- Community Centers - A.C. Brase Arena, Osage Centre, and Shawnee Park Center including their meeting rooms, gym floors, fitness facilities and other common spaces are closed to the public. Rentals and P&R-organized programs have been postponed or cancelled.
- Cape Girardeau Police Department – Closed to visitors (includes meetings, public programs, tours, and car seat inspection/installations) – SEE THEIR NEWS RELEASE*
- Cape Girardeau Fire Department – Closed to visitors (includes meetings, public programs, and tours) – Related information of Facebook.
- Cape Girardeau Public Works – Closed to visitors
- Municipal Court – Canceled through April 3; the Court office will send out summonses with new court dates. The office is open but is anticipated to closed.
- Municipal Jail – No visitors to inmates, with the exception of attorney-client visitation
Effective on Monday night, March 16, all Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation facilities, leagues and programs will suspend all activities at least through April 3. The main office will be open for phone calls 573-339-6340.
