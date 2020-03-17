Butler Co. EMA urging people to stay calm, follow CDC guidelines

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Emergency Management Agency director is urging people to stay calm.
Robbie Myers said at least four people in Butler County have been tested for the coronavirus in the last week, and all of those tests were negative.
He said people should follow the CDC guidelines for hand washing and social distancing.
“Panic is never a good reaction to any situation," Myers said. “They just need to pay attention to trusted news sources and continue to monitor what’s going on in their community. Whether it’s schools or other things that might alter their schedules.”
Myers said the area Walmart told him they’ve increased their staff and will receive at least one truckload of food and supplies every night to keep up with demands.
