Boys and Girls Club of Southern Ill. offering helping hand to community

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois has offered a helping hand to the community.
For members they have offered free lunch running 12 to 1:30 pm and supper running from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Lunch is being provided by the Carbondale school district. Dinners are being provided by local businesses.
On Tuesday night, March 17, the food chain was Fazioli’s.
This will continue for the next two weeks and longer, if needed to be. Many local businesses are lined up to help the Boys and Girls Club for dinner pick up.
Chief Executive Officer Tina Carpenter said the Boys and Girls Club is trying to keep the kids engaged and keep them focused on something positive.
They have activities planned, Carpenter said, every day. She said at 2 p.m. they do a Facebook live, and on Tuesday they did an art activity.
Kids K-8 received bags while picking up meals. In this bag donated by Illini Health they receive pens, pencils and books along with art projects so they can stay focused and keep busy.
These types of activities are in place for the coming weeks. On Wednesday, there will be a STEM activity for kids.
Organizers are trying to keep kids occupied while at home. Check on Facebook at the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois for more information.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.