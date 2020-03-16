Williamson Co. man arrested on multiple felony charges

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A chase ended after the suspect crashed his truck into a construction barrier.
Deputies attempted to pull over Jim Dodd of Carterville near his residence on Morning Glory Road at 12:50 p.m. on March 15.
Dodd is a suspect in an armed home invasion that occurred in Herrin on March 13.
When authorities attempted to stop Dodd, they say he drove through a ditch and tried to flee.
That is when he crashed his Nissan truck on Route 13 outside Carbondale.
Dodd continued to refuse law enforcement’s commands and attempted to harm himself.
After 20 minutes, deputies say he was removed from the vehicle and taken to an area emergency room where he was treated for his self-inflicted injuries.
He was then transferred to the Williamson Co. Jail.
He is being held on charges of resisting/ obstructing a peace officer, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, threatening a public official, and aggravated fleeing or eluding.
Additional charges from the incident in Herrin are expected as well.
