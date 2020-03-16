What you need to know March 16

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Monday, March 16.
You’ll need an umbrella and the windshield wipers later today.
Lisa Michaels says scattered light rain will start to push into the Heartland this afternoon.
Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Light drizzle or rain continues into Tuesday morning.
Lows will be in the 40s.
Tuesday afternoon should be drier with some peaks of sunshine.
Highs will be in the 50s.
Heavier rain with a chance of strong to severe storms is possible Wednesday into Thursday.
- Starting today, dozens of Heartland schools will be closed and switching to online classes or extending Spring Break.
- The CDC is recommending that gatherings of 50 people or more in U.S. be canceled or postponed over next eight weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Gov. JB Pritzker announced that all restaurants and bars in Illinois to be closed starting Monday night.
- A clinical trial evaluating a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin today.
- More than 100 people participated in a skeet shoot in Altenburg, Mo. to raise money for a toddler battling cancer.
- Quarantined Italians sang together and chanted “don’t give up” from their balconies, filling the empty streets with music.
- Two Tennessee brothers who stashed 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer are being investigated for price gouging.
