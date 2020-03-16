What you need to know March 16

Heartland News viewer William Foeste captured this photo of clouds forming a heart shape around the sun near Olive Branch, Ill. (Source: William Foeste/CNews)
By Marsha Heller | March 16, 2020 at 4:01 AM CDT - Updated March 16 at 4:01 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Monday, March 16.

First Alert Forecast

You’ll need an umbrella and the windshield wipers later today.

Lisa Michaels says scattered light rain will start to push into the Heartland this afternoon.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Light drizzle or rain continues into Tuesday morning.

Lows will be in the 40s.

Tuesday afternoon should be drier with some peaks of sunshine.

Highs will be in the 50s.

Heavier rain with a chance of strong to severe storms is possible Wednesday into Thursday.

  • More than 100 people participated in a skeet shoot in Altenburg, Mo. to raise money for a toddler battling cancer.
  • Quarantined Italians sang together and chanted “don’t give up” from their balconies, filling the empty streets with music.
  • Two Tennessee brothers who stashed 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer are being investigated for price gouging.

