Wet week ahead

Scattered showers will decrease through the afternoon and evening hours. An uptick in rain will happen overnight, but rain should finally move out through the morning hours on Tuesday. It will be chilly until we can move the rain out of the area. Lows tonight will hold steady in the lower 40s for much of the area. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 50s. More showers and thunderstorms expected Wednesday and Thursday, some could be strong to severe on Thursday.