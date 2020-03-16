Video gaming suspended in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - All licensed video gaming locations in Illinois have been ordered to suspend operations.
The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) has ordered the suspension to go into effect at 9 p.m. on Monday, March 16 and to last through Monday, March 30.
The suspension is to cut down on the number of people gathering in close proximity of each other.
IGB said the health of patrons, video gaming industry employees, Gaming Board staff and all other is of great importance.
This latest order follows the the IGB’s decision to close all casinos in Illinois last week.
