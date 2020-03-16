U.S. Dist. Court for Southern Dist. in Illinois to stay open, take precautions

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, including courthouses in East St. Louis and Benton, will remain open.
The Court is adjusting its staffing and operating procedures in order to protect the public health. Administrative order No. 261 will be in effect until April 3. The following principal measures are being taken at this time:
- All public events and ceremonies, with the exception of Naturalization ceremonies, are canceled; subject to being rescheduled
- Naturalization ceremonies will proceed pending further Order of the Court, but only necessary officials and applicants may attend for the administration of the oath of citizenship
- Filings will continue to be processed in civil and criminal cases via the Case Management/Electronic Case Filing system and by mail. Paper documents will be received in drop boxes located inside the East St. Louis and Benton courthouses. Payments will be processed via credit card utilizing Pay.gov. Payments by check or money order will be accepted by mail or the courthouse drop boxes. Cash payments will not be accepted during this time.
- All civil matters including trials, hearings and settlement conferences scheduled for an in-court appearance before any district or magistrate in the East St. Louis or Benton courthouses are continued pending further Order of the Court. Judges shall have discretion to utilize videoconferencing or telephone conferencing
- The Central Violations Bureau docket in East St. Louis and Benton is continued until further Order of the Court. Payments will continue to be processed electronically (instructions appear on each citation)
- With regard to criminal matters before the court, only essential in-court proceedings will occur
According to the district court, entrance into the courthouses will be limited to those with the following risk factors:
- Those who have traveled outside the U.S. within the last 14 days
- Those who live, or have had close contact with someone who has traveled abroad or to a location with a known outbreak within the last 14 days
- Those who a doctor, hospital or health agency has asked to self-quarantine
- Those who have been diagnosed with, or have had contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19
- Those with fever (low grade or high), cough or shortness of breath
- Those who will be required to fly for the schedule proceeding
- Anyone else who would raise a reasonable concern of exposure
Because the court will not have an adequate number of jurors, and the effect of the public health recommendations and restrictions on the availability of the defendants, counselk, court staff and witnesses to be present in the courtroom, the court will assess proceeding with jury trials on a case-by-case basis.
Any time period of the continuances implemented by this Administrative Order or other Orders will be excluded under the Speedy Trial Act.
All judges and counsel are encouraged to use videoconferencing and teleconferencing to the extent possible to avoid unnecessary disruption in cases.
